Amid the continuing heat, a typhoon could enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this May and could develop in Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

'At present, we have not monitored a low-pressure area (LPA) or typhoon inside or near us, although we do not discount the possibility that a low-pressure area will develop in the next few days,' PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said.

'It is possible (that the typhoon) could develop below or in the southern or eastern part of Mindanao. It is still a possibility, but at present we have yet to monitor it,' Torres added.

Once it enters PAR, the first typhoon will be named Aghon. Torres added that the shear line is currently affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

'We expect rains in the Batanes area and easterlies will affect the rest of the country,' she said.

Torres said Metro Manila should expect rains brought by thunderstorms.

She said that despite rains in many areas in the country, the high heat index will persist amid the ongoing El Niño and dry season.

'The actual maximum temperature in Metro Manila could reach 34 degrees Celsius today. The possible heat index for Metro Manila could be around 41 to 43 degrees Celsius,' Torres added.

She said that severe thunderstorms could last for two to three hours after heavy rains were experienced in Metro Manila on Friday.

'Usually, the length of thunderstorms lasts for 10 to 30 minutes,' Torres said.

On Sunday, the highest heat index was recorded in Guiuan, Eastern Samar after it reached 50 degrees Celsius.

In Metro Manila, the heat index at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay reached 44 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees at Science Garden in Quezon City.

Torres said the 'danger' heat index in many areas in the country will persist despite rains being experienced in the afternoon and evening.

