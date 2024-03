Tokyo markets closed higher on Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at new record highs on Wall Street, while investors eyed US economic data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.50 percent, or 201.37 points, to end at 40,369.44, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65 percent, or 17.81 points, to 2,768.62.