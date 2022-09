Thailand received 5.2 million tourists from January to Sept. 21 this year, a government official said on Friday.

Tourism revenue was recorded at 212 billion baht ($5.68 billion) in the same period, said a spokesperson for the government's COVID-19 taskforce, citing official tourism data. Tourism is a key driver of Thailand's economy. ($1 = 37.3100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)