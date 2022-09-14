Thailand's central bank on Wednesday said it had seen no unusual capital movements and the weakness in the baht currency was mainly driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar.

The Bank of Thailand, in a test message to reporters, said the country's external position and financial stability remained strong. It also said a fall in foreign reserves was not due to support measures for the baht, adding its reserves were still high compared to many other countries. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty)