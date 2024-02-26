The strong El Niño is seen to end this month, but state meteorologists warned the public that its adverse effects may continue to be felt until May.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said sectoral impacts of El Niño may peak between March to May.

Ana Solis, officer-in-charge of the PAGASA climatology and agrometeorology division, said El Niño, or the warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean would start to 'decay' this month.

Solis said the warm and dry season may be declared earlier than usual.

Last year, PAGASA declared the start of the warm season on March 21.

Solis said surges of the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, can be expected in the first two weeks of March.

She said this year's dry season would be warmer as she advised the public to take precautions.

Forty-one provinces have experienced drought conditions as of the end of January.

PAGASA said drought conditions, which are being experienced in Northern and Central Luzon, would be experienced in Central Visayas and Western Mindanao by April and May.

