A state of calamity has been declared in Mayoyao town in Ifugao due to the damage to agriculture caused by El Niño.

Mayor Jimmy Padchanan Jr. said rice fields in 27 barangays have been destroyed by drought.

The cost of damage is still being assessed.

Padchanan said the declaration of a state of calamity would allow the municipal government to utilize calamity funds to help affected farmers.

He said other affected residents would be provided livelihood assistance.

'Since the drought started, pests have ruined rice fields. Even cloud-seeding could not save the destruction,' Padchanan added.

A state of calamity had earlier been declared in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro and Zamboanga City due to El Niño.

The Cebu City Council has placed 28 mountain barangays in the city under a state of calamity even as the city government declared a water crisis due to the impact of the El Niño phenomenon.

'Extreme caution'

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) advised those intending to go to beaches in Ilocos to take 'extreme caution' against severe heat.

DOH-Ilocos regional director Paula Paz Sydiongco said residents should also monitor temperature reports from the state weather bureau.

PAGASA recorded 'danger' levels of heat index in parts of Ilocos early this week.

Dagupan City recorded a heat index of 45 degrees Celsius; Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, 41 degrees Celsius, and La Union, 46 degrees Celsius.

