SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday that North Korea is conducting more "aggressive" provocations based on confidence over its nuclear and missile programmes, calling for strong cooperation with the United States and Japan.

In remarks broadcast on South Korean television, Yoon was addressing a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Yoon referred to a recent series of missile launches by North Korea and said such moves which took place as South Korea mourned the deadly Halloween crush show the Kim Jong Un regime's nature against humanitarianism.

