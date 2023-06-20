Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday for a second straight day as China's stimulus measures fell short of investors' expectations, although heavyweight chipmakers capped losses on the benchmark.

** The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield were little changed.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 4.59 points, or 0.18%, at 2,604.91, after falling as much as 0.49% during the session.

** China cut in its key lending benchmarks for the first time in 10 months, as authorities sought to shore up a slowing economic recovery.

** "China's measures to stimulate economic growth felt a little weaker than the market had expected and disappointed investors," said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.28% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.13%.

** Hyundai Motor ended down 0.70% after the automaker announced its long-term investment plan to boost electric vehicle sales.

** Hyundai Rotem jumped 4.93% to hit a five-year high after signing a supply order worth 707.4 billion won ($552.5 million). It also said it was in talks for a contract to supply electric locomotives to Australia.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 327 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 296.0 billion won.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,280.3 per dollar, 0.13% higher than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 103.80.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 3.556%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.632%. ($1 = 1,280.2400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



