Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday after Wall Street ticked higher on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates and that the economy remains resilient. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 3.26 points, or 0.13%, at 2,514.96.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.55% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.47%.

** All three major U.S. stock indexes were green ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with interest rate-sensitive momentum stocks putting the tech-laden Nasdaq in the lead.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.98% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.68%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.96% and unchanged, respectively.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 405 shares advanced, while 471 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 119.4 billion won on the main board on Thursday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,297.5 per dollar, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,300.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,297.7 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,294.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.46% so far this year but gained 2.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 103.78.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.649%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 3.720%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



