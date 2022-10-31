Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday to end the month with the biggest gain in 22 months. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 25.21 points, or 1.11%, and ended the session at 2,293.61, its highest close since September 22.

** The benchmark index rose 6.41% in October, the fastest monthly rise since December 2020.

** South Korea is in a period of national mourning this week after the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people, the deadliest since sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014.

** "The incident may lead to reduced appetite for consumer spending, in a way similar to the Sewol sinking back in 2014," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.

** Retail shopping, travel and leisure stocks were among the worst performers. Shinsegae, Lotte Shopping and Hyundai Department Store fell between 3.05% and 4.38%.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped 3.66%, but peer SK Hynix lost 0.84% and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.75%.

** Internet portal Naver jumped most in more than three months by rising 5.94%, while mobile chat app Kakao gained 4.00%, with its financial service affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay gaining 7.89% and 4.12%, respectively.

** LG Innotek, a camera-parts supplier to Apple , rose 3.13%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 230.3 billion won ($161.51 million). For the month, they purchased a net 3.3 trillion won, the second-biggest this year.

** The won ended down 0.20% at 1,424.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** Still, the currency ended the month with a 0.41% gain, the first in five months.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.20 point to 102.11.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.3 basis points to 4.189%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.2 basis points to 4.255%. ($1 = 1,425.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



