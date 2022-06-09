Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Thursday as optimism from stronger-than-expected exports data from China was countered by concerns around a key U.S. inflation reading. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield ticked up.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended slightly lower by 0.71 points, or 0.03%, at 2,625.44, after falling as much as 0.74% to hit the lowest intraday level in two weeks.

** China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world's second biggest economy.

** But, sentiment remained subdued after parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions.

** There was also a cautious mood ahead of U.S. inflation data due later the week, where the risks are tilted to the upside, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics edged down 0.15% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.47%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.71%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 946.4 billion won ($753.20 million) worth of shares on the main board, marking the biggest daily sell-off since March 7.

** The won was last quoted at 1,256.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.25%.

** In offshore trading, the won was unchanged at 1,257.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,256.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 105.01 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 3.174%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 3.482%. ($1 = 1,256.5000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)



Reuters