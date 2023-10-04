The Philippines and South Korea discussed ways to enhance multilateral cooperation on democracy, open government partnership and other areas of mutual interest.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for civilian security and consular affairs Jesus Domingo and South Korean Deputy Minister for multilateral and global affairs Park Yongmin also had a productive exchange on regional security cooperation, energy, civil defense, social and cultural development, maritime concerns and people-to-people exchanges, including training and development of young diplomats.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, Domingo affirmed the Philippines' commitment to and support for multilateral activities defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting corruption and advancing respect for human rights under the Summit for Democracy.

Domingo served as the Philippine head of delegation for both conferences held in Seoul and Jeju Island earlier this year. He conveyed the Philippine interest in and readiness to further its role in these summits and ideas on how to synergize democratic and non-proliferation efforts.

He briefed the deputy minister on Philippine initiatives in the recently held Open Government Partnership regional meeting in Estonia, where the Philippines hosted two side events highlighting the nexus between existing technologies and innovative approaches toward fiscal openness, transparency, public participation and legislative oversight.

The official also met with South Korea Ministry of Interior and Safety director general for civil defense Park Jeonghyeon and director general Kim Jeonghag of the Emergency Preparedness Policy Bureau to discuss areas of mutual interest in civil defense and disaster preparedness in a meeting at the ministry.

Domingo said he looked forward to cooperation in future activities, such as training and education on civil defense between first responders and policymaking officials of the Philippines and South Korea; as well as close cooperation on civil defense matters, emergency preparedness against natural disasters, calamities and regional security threats.

South Korea was informed that the Philippines is open to exchanging best practices, especially in typhoon, flood and earthquake-related emergencies.

Domingo emphasized the importance of taking care of the welfare of the multicultural community in Korea, including more than 62,000 Filipinos living in South Korea, by making foreigner-friendly announcements, applications and signages for emergency alerts and notices.

