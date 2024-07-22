President Marcos has issued proclamations declaring special holidays in different areas in the country for the commemoration of their founding anniversaries and fiesta.

Proclamation 636 declared July 25 a special non-working day in Dapitan City for the celebration of its annual fiesta.

Marcos also issued Proclamations 628 and 635, declaring Aug. 14 and Sept. 2 as special non-working days in Mawab, Davao de Oro and Bukidnon, respectively.

The special holidays in Mawab and Bukidnon will allow residents in both areas to observe their founding anniversaries, Malacañang said.

Bukidnon will mark its 110th founding anniversary on Sept. 1, which falls on a Sunday.

The Office of the Governor of Bukidnon requested that Sept. 2, a Monday, be declared as a special non-working day in lieu of Sept. 1 to allow the people of the province to fully participate in the occasion, Proclamation 635 stated.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed by the authority of the President Proclamations 628, 635 and 636 on July 11, 16 and 17, respectively.

