The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that the Philippines has been elected as a deputy member to the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) 16 years after it was elected in a titular capacity in 2005-2008.

The DOLE considered the election as a significant achievement in the country's commitment to adopting and fostering labor standards to protect workers' rights and well-being across the globe.

'The election is a testament to the Philippines' active and continuous participation in the international labor community by shaping fair and equitable global policies on work practices and conditions,' Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a statement.

The election took place during the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland,

The Philippines and other elected member-states will serve a three-year term until June 2027.

The Governing Body is the executive arm of the ILO which plays a crucial role in determining the organization's plans, setting the agenda for the International Labour Conference, adopting proposed activities and budget, and electing the ILO's Director-General.

Currently, the ILO Governing Body consists of 56 titular members composed of 28 government representatives, 14 employer representatives, 14 worker representatives, as well as 66 deputy members, including 28 from governments, 19 from employers, and 19 from the workers' sector.

Permanently occupying 10 government seats are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The DOLE chief stressed that the Philippines' new role underscores the international labor community's recognition of its leadership, as evidenced by its election and elevation as a deputy member.

'It also highlights the country's commitment to addressing critical issues in the global labor market, particularly in promoting decent work and enhancing the care economy,' added Laguesma.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

