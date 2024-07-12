The Office of the City Markets reported a collection of over P11 million in June this year, adding to the high revenue for the first half of 2024, breaking last year's record.

Market administrator Robert Barquilla shared to The Freeman that they recorded P71,858,747.39 earnings from January to June this year.

Last year, OCM collected P68,613,091.91 in the first six months.

'Adunay P3,245,655.48 nga diperensya kun itandi ang koleksyon sa merkado sa 2023 og 2024 sa mga buwan,' Barquilla said.

Barquilla said most of their collections still come from the Pasil Fish Market, as well as from market violations and pay parking.

Most of the violators are the e-bike riders and cart or karomata from other barangays that illegally park in the public markets, especially in Carbon.

'Strict man ta sa policy so dakpan gyud nato then seminaron,' Barquilla said.

However, even with the seminar, Barquilla said there are still violators who do it again, especially that penalty is just pegged at P500. - ATO (CEBU NEWS)

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

