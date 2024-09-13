The close to two decades-old garbage pile in some areas in Barangay Mambaling that has consequently caused bigger problems is expected to be addressed soon as promised by the Cebu City government along with the barangay's officials.

According to residents of the barangay, garbage in some areas, like in Sitio Wangyu, has already blocked the waterway, while the inner portion of Sitio Naba has mounds of foul-smelling garbage that already appears like a landfill.

The volume of garbage has similarly caused blockage to the passage of water that has been causing flooding in the area when it rains.

Residents have also noted that because of this long-time problem, most houses are built as two-storey residences so that the residue of the garbage will not reach the residents inside their homes.

Residents expressed that they may have been used to the foul smell in the area, but have stressed their concern about their health, especially for the children.

This paved the way for the residents to demand for a concrete action from the barangay and the city government.

Acting mayor Raymond Garcia personally looked into the situation in the said area yesterday, Sept. 11, 2024, wherein the barangay officials, led by Brgy. Captain Seller Salvador, asked for help from the city government, especially on equipment to haul the garbage in the area.

Aside from taking out the hundreds of tons of garbage in the identified areas, Garcia also disclosed that there are at least 21 families that need to be relocated so they can clear the area.

Garcia said there is a relocation site available for them that is also in Mambaling, but no assurance yet of any financial assistance.

At the moment though, Garcia has already ordered a massive clean-up in the affected areas so that dredging can be done after.

Salvador for his part said that he will be meeting the 21 families to discuss their relocation.

Once these families will be relocated, they can finally haul garbage from the area, which Salvador said has been a problem even when he was a child, which he hopes will be finally solved now that he is the barangay captain of Mambaling.

