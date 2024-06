A volcano in central Philippines erupted on Monday, spewing plumes of up to 5,000 metres (16,404.2 feet) high, the country's seismology agency said.

The lowest alert level remained on Mt. Kanlaon in the Philippine province of Negros Oriental, with the level unchanged for several days leading up to the eruption, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory.

