Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has integrated all of its travel services under one channel to help customers plan their trips with ease.

In an advisory, PAL announced that it launched an all-in-one travel website called PAL Holidays, powered by Expedia Group, to provide customers a platform where they can find all their travel needs.

PAL said that the new site is now available in the Philippines, Australia, Canada, and the US.

PAL vice president for sales Bud Britanico said PAL Holidays was made through the white label template offered by the Expedia Group. The white label template enables firms to combine their travel services under one roof for ease of booking.

For PAL, this means that its passengers can plan their entire trip all in one go.

Britanico said PAL Holidays allows travelers to book their flights, accommodation, activities and transportation.

'By partnering with Expedia, we are confident that our customers will enjoy unparalleled access to a superior range of great offers for hotels, experiences and transport that can go together with the Philippine Airlines flights that they book,' Britanico said.

'PAL Holidays also reflects our dedication to providing travel experiences, and we look forward to serving our customers in a more convenient and efficient way,' he said.

Specifically, PAL Holidays provides travelers with access to more than 900,000 properties across the world listed with the Expedia Group.

Expedia Group is a booking platform based in Washington. As one of the largest players in the tourism industry, it offers a variety of travel services ranging from hotel accommodation to vehicle rentals, operating brands like Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

On the other hand, PAL is taking on increased spending for operational expansion following its restructuring at the height of the pandemic.

In August, PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said the flag carrier would make fresh investments on fleet and service upgrades.

The airline committed to raise its spending for fleet expansion and service improvement after its parent PAL Holdings Inc. tripled its net income to P10.89 billion in the first semester.

'The latest positive financial results enable us to build a better, stronger and more agile PAL that creates greater value for our customers,' Ng said.

