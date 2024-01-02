The La Niña phenomenon, expected in the third or last quarter of 2024, may also delay the onset of the rainy season, which usually begins in late May or early June in the country, according to an official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Ana Lisa Solis, PAGASA climate monitoring and prediction section head, said in a radio interview that the bureau would continue to monitor the climate pattern in 2024 because a delay in the onset of the rainy season 'is very critical.'

'Although, the uncertainty (of La Niña) is still high, most of the models say there is a possibility. So we are looking into the long term climate situation,' Solis said.

She noted that only 11 typhoons entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last year because of the El Niño.

'Under La Niña, there is a possibility of more rains brought by typhoons or different weather systems… when there is El Niño, the Habagat system is more intense,' she added.

According to Solis, from the start of the pandemic in 2020 until the first quarter of 2023, a back-to-back La Niña was actually experienced in the country.

'We experienced more rain, we just did not notice as we were preoccupied that time because of Covid,' she explained.

Solis assured the public that the current water level of Angat Dam is enough to supply the requirements of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

'The yearend water level of Angat is more than the normal high water level. This will be enough as concerned agencies were able to prepare and anticipate the possible El Niño,' Solis said.

She added that this scenario will hold true if the dry season will not be extended or if the onset of the rainy season will not be delayed.

As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, the water level of Angat reached 214.22 meters with one spill gate remaining open.

Solis also said the last quarter of 2023 was the warmest season recorded because of the El Niño phenomenon.

