The southwest monsoon intensified by cyclones Hanna and Goring has affected over half a million people in Luzon and Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday.

The heavy rain and strong winds resulting from these weather disturbances have affected around 514,153 people in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas.

Of the affected population, 13,303 individuals remain displaced.

According to NDRRMC, one person from Western Visayas has been confirmed dead, while authorities are still validating a fatality from CAR.

Meanwhile, one person from Central Luzon was reportedly injured, and one from Western Visayas is currently missing.

Nearly 17,000 farmers and fisherfolk have been impacted by the enhanced southwest monsoon, leading to damage amounting to P584.7 million in crops and agricultural infrastructure.

The preliminary assessment of infrastructure damage stood at P130 million.

The government has so far provided P33.6 million in assistance to affected residents.

Goring (international name: Saola) and Hanna (international name: Haiku) enhanced the southwest monsoon, leading to heavy rain and gusty conditions. Hanna left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday morning.

