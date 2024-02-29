Over half million young and new voters have so far registered and expressed their intention to participate in the May 2025 national and local elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Monday that a total of 643,987 applications for registration have been filed since the voter registration resumed last February 12.

Based on Comelec data, CALABARZON posted the highest number of applicants with 115,167; followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 95,557.

Central Luzon ranked third with 68,676; while Central Visayas closely followed with 51,199; and Davao Region with 36,937.

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), on the other hand, registered the lowest number of applications with 7,598; Mimaropa with 15,602; and Cagayan Valley with 19,324.

At the Comelec main office in Intramuros, a total of 694 applications for voter registration were filed. The Commission set up a Register Anywhere Program (RAP) booth in its main office.

Comelec is eyeing about three million individuals to register as voters during the seven-month voter registration period that will run until September 30, 2024

