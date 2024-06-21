Residential customers served by Razon-led MORE Electric and Power Corp. can expect a decrease of P2.5514 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in their electricity bills this month.

The power distributor in Iloilo City said the adjustment was in compliance with an Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) order to defer the collection of charges covering purchases from the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM).

The lower rate, effective for bills from June 18 to July 12, brought the average electricity rate to P8.7749 per kWh this month from May's P11.3263 per kWh.

This is equivalent to a reduction of around P510 in the electricity bills of typical households consuming 200 kWh a month.

Before the ERC order, MORE Power's electricity rates for June should have been up by P0.5704 per kWh to P11.8967 per kWh.

'We hope that (this staggered payment scheme) will provide some relief to our consumers' payments,' Niel Parcon, MORE Power VP for corporate energy sourcing and regulatory affairs, said in a statement.

Due to the deferment, however, consumers can expect a P0.7804 per kWh increase in their electricity bills in the next three months.

The company said that visiting its office to apply for or request the four-month installment plan is no longer necessary.

'Instead, the lower rate for the June billing will be implemented automatically, and the remaining deferred generation charge will apply automatically to the next three succeeding months,' it said.

Last month, MORE Power increased its electricity rates by P1.02 per kWh due to higher WESM charges.

