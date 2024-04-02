Metro Manila is expected to sizzle with a heat index of up to 43 degrees Celsius today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Based on the monitoring of the state weather bureau, a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

The monitoring station at NAIA registered a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius on March 29 and March 28; 44 degrees Celsius on March 27, and 42 degrees on March 26.

On Saturday, PAGASA said areas with 'danger' heat index or between 42 and 51 degrees Celsius included Dagupan in Pangasinan; Catarman, Northern Samar; Batac, Ilocos Norte; Aparri, Cagayan, and Iloilo City.

The highest heat index recorded during the Holy Week was on March 27 in Dagupan City at 47 degrees Celsius, and Aparri at 47 degrees Celsius on March 29.

PAGASA Impact Assessment and Applications Section of the Climatology and Agrometeorology Division chief Marcelino Villafuerte II has said that danger and extreme danger heat index are expected in April and May amid the official declaration of the summer or dry season in the country.

According to the state weather bureau, an extreme danger heat index could reach 52 degrees Celsius and up.

PAGASA said that danger level heat index may cause heat cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke with continued exposure to the sun.

Heat stroke is imminent under extreme danger level, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau is advising the public to limit the time spent outdoors; drink enough water; avoid tea, coffee, soda and liquor, and use an umbrella, hat and sleeved clothing outdoors.

