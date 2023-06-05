The local government of Manila and the city of Guangzhou in China have entered into a cooperation agreement.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Tu Hongze, deputy director general of the Guangzhou government's foreign affairs office, signed a memorandum of agreement at the Manila city hall recently.

'The agreement marks an important milestone in the partnership and sisterhood of the two cities,' Lacuna said.

The two cities pledged to commit to 'work side by side to achieve our shared goal, prosperity, security and advancement of the well-being of our people,' Lacuna added.

Lacuna said the partnership between Manila and Guangzhou would be strengthened through cultural exchanges, joint initiatives and economic cooperation.

Hu represented Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang, who delivered his message through videoconference during the signing ceremony.

