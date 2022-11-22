The Maldives has secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination for the third year in a row at the World Travel Awards 2022.

In addition to this s title for the Maldives, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) attained the title of the World’s Leading Tourist Board this year - a first time win for the Maldives in this category.

MMPRC won this award competing with 28 other prominent tourism boards including Incredible India, Tourism Australia, and Visit England.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the popularity and vibrancy of the Maldives as a tourist destination. The industry's achievements throughout the past three years reflect the resilience of the Maldives tourism industry amidst any crisis - and that united, we can achieve anything,” said Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom, speaking at the ceremony.

CEO & MD Thoyyib said: “Winning the prestigious title of World's Leading Destination for the third year in a row is truly an incredible honour. This year is our Golden Jubilee of Tourism in the Maldives, and I couldn't have asked for a better achievement to mark 50 years of welcoming visitors to our shores. This award is thanks to the guidance of our government, the support of our partners, and the hard work of the tourism industry as a whole.

“And of course, our visitors- we are blessed that people from around the world love the Maldives so much. This is also the first year that MMPRC, also known as Visit Maldives, secured the title of the World's Leading Tourist Board. It feels like an affirmation of the hard work of our team over these past few years, pushing through the toughest global crises of recent times. Thank you to everyone for voting for the Maldives, and I hope to welcome you soon to the Sunny Side of Life.”

