A Korean Air Lines plane clipped a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, a Korean Air official said.

The accident happened when the Korean Air plane was preparing for take-off, the airline official said.

No injuries were reported, Japanese broadcaster NTV said.

An airport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo and Ju-min Park in Seoul ; Editijng by Andrew Heavens)