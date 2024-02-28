The sale of Asiana Airlines' cargo business has attracted offers from four South Korean low-cost carriers, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

Jeju Air, Eastar Jet, Air Premia and Air Incheon all submitted non-binding bids, the reports said.

Debt-ridden Asiana is set to be acquired by Korean Air , South Korea's biggest carrier, but EU antitrust authorities have stipulated that its cargo business must be sold before they will give the deal their approval.

Korean Air, Asiana, Air Premia and Eastar Jet declined comment.

Representatives for Jeju Air and Air Incheon could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 1,335.5100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)



