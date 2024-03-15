Japanese auto giants Nissan and Honda will announce a tie-up in developing electric vehicles on Friday, local media said, an alliance aimed at taking on China's dominant manufacturers.

The memorandum of understanding could include cooperation on a common EV powertrain and joint procurement of batteries and other components, the reports said.

The firms announced a joint news conference at 3:30 pm (0630 GMT) in Tokyo without giving further details.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment and Honda declined to answer questions on the reports.