Japan's defence ministry plans to request an annual budget of over 7 trillion yen ($48.92 billion), a record high, in fiscal 2024, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

For fiscal 2023, Japan compiled defence spending of 6.8 trillion yen, which was also a record high. ($1 = 143.0800 yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Editing by William Maclean)