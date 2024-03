The Bank of Japan, Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency will hold three-party talks at 6:15 p.m. (0915 GMT) on Wednesday, the finance ministry said, as the yen slid to a 34-year low against the dollar.

Vice finance minister for international affairs, Masato Kanda, will brief reporters after the meeting. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)