MUFG has appointed Zaeem Khan as general manager and head of its Doha office in Qatar, replacing Mamoru Takahashi who will remain with the bank in Japan.

MUFG Securities EMEA opened its Doha office in 2009 and Khan has worked in the office since then. He has worked for 30 years in Qatar and will remain head of corporate coverage, global corporate and investment banking at the bank.

He will report to Yoshi Katsuda, regional head for the Middle East, who took up his position in September. Last February Wael Al Sharif was appointed head of GCIB for Middle East and North Africa.

