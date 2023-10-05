Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) bought a total of 91,234 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that closed on Thursday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of its second-most important staple after rice, buying a majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

Details of the tender are as follows (in metric ton): COUNTRY TYPE QUANTITY U.S. Western White 20,632 * U.S. Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard) 3,355 * Canada Western Red Spring (protein minimum 13.5 pct) 32,974 * Australia Standard White(West Australia) 34,273 ** Shipments: * Loading between Nov 21 and Dec 20 ** Loading between Jan 1 and Jan 31, 2024 Source: Ministry of Agriculture (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Alison Williams)



