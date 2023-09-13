Japan will import 201 metric tons of feed-quality wheat for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said. The ministry had sought 60,000 tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by December 31 and arrive in Japan by February 29, 2024.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne: QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE Feed wheat 201 metric tons N.A. N.A. Feed barley N.A. N.A. (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; editing by Jason Neely)



