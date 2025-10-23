BEIJING - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday, supported by hopes of a potential trade deal with top buyer China, while news of a Japanese proposal to boost purchases of U.S. soybeans lent further support.

As of 0345 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.12% at $10.36 per bushel, hovering near a one-month high.

U.S. President Donald Trump maintained an upbeat tone about reaching agreements with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week, repeatedly highlighting the possible resumption of soybean purchases as a key area of discussion.

Meanwhile, Japan's new government is finalising a purchase package - including U.S. soybeans - to present to Trump in trade and security talks next week, two sources told Reuters.

In Brazil, the world's largest soybean exporter, oilseed group Abiove projected the South American country's 2025/26 soybean harvest at a record-high 178.5 million metric tons, up from 171.8 million tons a year earlier.

Corn gained 0.06% to $4.23-1/4 a bushel, supported by technical buying, with the market awaits clarity on crop size as the harvest progresses.

Wheat dipped 0.1% to $5.03-1/4 a bushel, with ample global supplies keeping prices near 5-year lows.

European traders said Algeria's state grains agency OAIC bought milling wheat in an international tender, though the volume was not immediately clear. Initial estimates were as high as 500,000 to 600,000 tons.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture typically releases weekly export sales data on Thursdays, but reporting has been suspended due to a lapse in federal funding.