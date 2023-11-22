An Indonesian Coast Guard vessel embarked on a four-day port visit to the Philippines.

Gajah Laut-404 Bakamla, an Indonesian Coast Guard Vessel, docked at the Panacan wharf in Davao City after sailing for two days at sea.

While docked, representatives from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Indonesia Coast Guard scheduled a bilateral meeting to strengthen collaboration through discussions aimed at enhancement.

'In addition to building friendships and training with the Philippine Coast Guard, this Port Visit will also carry out joint social activities,' Lt. Col. Bakamla Agus Tri Haryanto, commander of the vessel, said on a statement in Bahasa Indonesia.

"The hope is that it can provide benefits to the community," he added.

The vessel is welcomed by the Philippine Coast Guard Boracay-class patrol boat BRP Panglao.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Southeastern Mindanao Coast Guard District, said that the arrival of the Indonesian ship indicated a robust connection in maritime security between the Philippines and Indonesia.

'May this partnership lead to a future where the seas we guard become the pathways of prosperity and understanding for generations to come,' Mafre said.

