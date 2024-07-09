The Philippines and Thailand have agreed to increase navy-to-navy engagements through established dialogue mechanisms.

Defense Undersecretary Angelito de Leon met with Admiral Adoong Pan-Inam, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, and his delegation, at the Department of National Defense (DND) on Thursday.

The Thai admiral was in the Philippines for a three-day visit as guest of the Philippine Navy.

The two officials underscored the importance of sustaining a defense partnership and a shared vision of peace and security in the region.

With the Philippines shifting focus to external defense, De Leon shared the DND's implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, where Thailand could be among the Philippines' partners in developing its self-reliant defense posture.

Adoong shared Thailand's best practices in manufacturing its own ammunitions, weapons, missiles and military naval assets, particularly its offshore patrol vessels, and spare parts for its frigates. He also mentioned Thailand's willingness to support Philippine defense industries through enhanced partnership and collaboration.

Under the implementation of the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding on Logistics and Defense Industry Cooperation, De Leon conveyed possible areas of cooperation, including linkages with tech and systems developers to jointly enhance cybersecurity and ensure the protection of cyber-networks as both countries recognize the importance of cyber defense in protecting critical infrastructure.

Both officials also looked forward to other commemorative activities in relation to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, particularly the official visit to the Philippines of the defense minister of Thailand this year.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

