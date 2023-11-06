Indonesia will expand a tax incentive for homebuyers to support economic growth through to 2024, its finance minister said on Monday, adding authorities hope the stimulus will bolster fourth-quarter GDP growth so that it reaches 5.01%.

The incentive will be widened to remove some taxes for home purchases worth less than 5 billion rupiah ($321,853.88), compared with an earlier threshold of 2 billion rupiah, Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference.

($1 = 15,535.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)



