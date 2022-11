Indonesia's central bank and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have agreed to extend financial bilateral swap agreements until November 2023, according to a joint statement.

The first agreement was on local currency bilateral swap agreement of up to 100 trillion rupiah ($6.36 billion) and bilateral repo line up to $3 billion. The agreements have been extended yearly with the last extension in November 2021. ($1 = 15,725.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)