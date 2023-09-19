Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee on Tuesday approved President Joko Widodo's 2024 budget with a total spending of 3,325.1 trillion rupiah ($216.27 billion) and a budget deficit of 2.29% of GDP, committee chair Said Abdullah said.

The president had in August proposed spending of 3,304.1 trillion rupiah. The 2024 budget assumes economic growth of 5.2%, unchanged from the government's proposal.

The budget committee's decision is expected to be approved by a wider parliamentary vote at a later date.

($1 = 15,375.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



