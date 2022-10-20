Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.9% in the July-September quarter, improving for the fifth consecutive period as economic activities revive in an easing COVID situation with support from a consumption voucher scheme, the government said on Thursday.

In the June-August period, the unemployment rate stood at 4.1%.

"The labour market outlook will depend on the extent of further revival of domestic economic activities," the government said. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)



