Hong Kong shares finished with a big loss Friday as profit-takers moved in after a three-day rally that saw it pile on more than eight percent in reaction to Chinese pledges to boost the country's battered economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.60 percent, or 259.73 points, to 15,952.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.11 points, at 2,910.22, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.71 percent, or 11.94 points, to 1,678.04.