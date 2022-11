Hong Kong stocks rose Wednesday to break a five-day losing streak, with hopes for a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes playing against worries about a flare-up of Covid-19 cases in China.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.57 percent, or 99.40 points, to 17,523.81.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 percent, or 7.96 points, to 3,096.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.34 percent, or 6.88 points, to 1,995.51.