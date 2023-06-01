Hong Kong's April retail sales rose 15% from a year earlier as consumption sentiment and visitor arrivals continued to improve, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales increased to HK$34.7 billion ($4.4 billion), marking a fifth consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 40.8% rise in March.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 13.3% year-on-year in April. That compared with a revised 39.3% growth in March. ($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



