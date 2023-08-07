The government released a total of P1.26 billion in calamity funds last month as it financed various disaster relief operations.

Data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed that the government tapped the national disaster risk reduction management fund (NDRRMF), most commonly known as the calamity fund, last month, releasing some P1.26 billion.

This brought the January to July calamity fund releases to P9.7 billion.This means that the remaining calamity fund stands at P13.5 billion, which the government can utilize for various disaster relief operations until year end.

Total allocation for the year as approved under the 2023 budget is at P23.21 billion.

For July alone, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received P875 million.

The entire amount was meant to replenish DSWD's quick response funds (QRFs).

Based on the law, first response agencies are allocated QRFs in their annual budget. Once the QRF of any agency reaches 50 percent or lower, it can request replenishment from the DBM.

The QRF is used for the reconstruction, rehabilitation or repair of damaged roads, bridges, and buildings, among others after every calamity. It is also being used to provide immediate relief to affected Filipinos in certain areas.

Total releases to DSWD for the seven-month period stood at P2.63 billion.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) also received its first calamity fund allocation for the year at P386.54 million.

The fund will be used to cover the government's subsidy to NHA for the emergency housing assistance program for affected families with damaged houses in various regions due to typhoon Paeng last year.

Calamity funds are being utilized to cover the construction and rehabilitation of various infrastructure affected by typhoons and other calamities.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

