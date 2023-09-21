Heavy rainfall swept through low-lying towns in Maguindanao del Sur and Cotabato on Monday, affecting thousands of villagers.

The 6th Infantry Division (ID) and officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Datu Hoffer, Shariff Aguak, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Pandag, Talayan, Guindulungan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Pagalungan, Montawal and Datu Unsay in Maguindanao del Sur were affected by flooding.

Several areas in Pikit, Cotabato were also inundated by floodwaters.

Reports said 31,265 villagers were affected.

Maj. Gen. Alex Santos Rillera, 6th ID commander, said personnel of various military units were deployed to assist local government units in rescue and relief operations.

'There was immediate response from our troops in municipalities that were hit by flooding,' Rillera said.

The intertropical convergence zone is affecting parts of Mindanao, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration had issued warnings that rivers and tributaries in Maguindanao provinces and Lanao del Sur may rise amid heavy rain.

