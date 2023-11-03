Cooperation between China and Germany has become more robust, solid and dynamic, Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz via a video link on Friday.

Trade between China and Germany is steadily developing, with growing enthusiasm for two-way investment, Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

It is hoped that Germany will push the European Union to uphold the principles of marketisation and fairness, and work with China to safeguard fair market competition and free trade, Xi said.

