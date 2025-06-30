China's commerce ministry on Monday urged Canada to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" after Ottawa ordered the Chinese company Hikvision to cease operation in the country, citing national security concerns.

In a statement published on its website, the Chinese ministry vowed to take the "necessary measures" to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.

"The government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc's continued operations in Canada would be injurious to Canada's national security," Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on X, adding the decision was taken after a multi-step review of information provided by Canada's security and intelligence community.

China's foreign ministry on Monday also expressed strong opposition to Canada's move and said it has lodged stern representations with the Canadian side.

The foreign ministry accused Canada of generalising the concept of national security and suppressing Chinese enterprises and urged it to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies.

