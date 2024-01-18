China's top economic planner pledged on Thursday to step up support for core technology breakthroughs, new types of infrastructure and carbon emission reduction this year, according to an official at a press conference.

"To spur consumption potential, we should improve expectations for household income with great efforts, improve their purchasing power and strengthen their willingness to consume," said Yuan Da, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, at a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Christopher Cushing)



