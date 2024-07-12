BERLIN) -- German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Thursday that Germany will bar the use of critical components made by Chinese companies in mobile phone networks.

She said in a press statement that the German government will bar the use of components from Huawei and ZTE companies in core parts of the country's 5G networks in two steps starting in 2026.

"We have examined the risks from critical components manufactured by Huawei and ZTE in German 5G cellphone networks very carefully," said Faeser.

"With this, we are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location, and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state," she added.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).