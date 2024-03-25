China's property market volatility has limited impact on the country's financial system, and some "positive signals" have emerged in the market, the central bank's governor said on Monday.

Maintaining price stability and promoting a moderate price recovery will be a key consideration in the People's Bank of China's monetary policy, the bank quoted Pan Gongsheng as saying at the China Development Forum.

"There is still ample policy room and a rich reserve of tools in the future," Pan said.

